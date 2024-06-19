What Is Defined as ‘Extreme Heat’ in Upstate New York?

This heat wave has many of us feeling the burn, but what is the actual definition of extreme heat that triggers a heat advisory?

Yes, it's hot out. Yes, we know you are probably tired of hearing us talk about how the beat the heat, stay cool, or any other clever way to avoid overheating during this heatwave that's slamming the Capital Region.

The only thing more annoying that us constantly telling you about how hot it actually is are the people who are clapping back with "it's not even that hot" or "this isn't extreme heat." The best one? "It's summer, get over it."

No, I will not get over it. Also the first technical day of summer isn't until June 20th and this heat is coming days before that.

Read More: Do Landlords Have to Provide Air Conditioners in New York?

With all of the Facebook meteorologists out there I wanted to actually see how we define a heat advisory when we're dealing "extreme heat."

According to Ready.gov this is the literal defnintion:

Extreme heat is a period of high heat and humidity with temperatures above 90 degrees for at least two to three days.

Well, it was over 90 degrees on Tuesday and will be over 94 degrees on Wednesday and again on Thursday. So by definition, we are in a period of extreme heat. You literally cannot argue this.

Read More: Know The Signs of Heat Stroke

I know some of you guys are tough as rocks, but there are also people within our community with conditions that could make these high temperatures a real concern. Elderly people and young children could suffer from exhaustion from being out in it. Sometimes it could even be fatal.

Next time you tell someone to "suck it up" just remember you're not the only one that is affected by this.

Now to make you feel better, enjoy these photos of ice bars in Lake George.