With summer right around corner planning some fun activities is probably on your list. This park just outside of the Capital Region might be the perfect spot for a day if fun.

It's officially spring in Upstate New York which means all of us are in the outdoor state of mind. Planning trips and outings after being trapped inside all winter long is basically a tradition.

While there are a number of great activities for you to do in the Capital Region if you venture just a little outside of it you can find some truly beautiful places. Just a short drive of about an hour will get you to one of New York's most beautiful parks.

Glimmerglass State Park

Glimmerlgass New York State Park is located Cooperstown, NY and Otsego Lake right inside of it. It's the perfect place for a picnic and lake fun for everyone in the while family.

From their official website:

The rolling, partially-wooded terrain is host to a wide variety of wildlife. An uphill trail through the forest affords a spectacular view of Otsego Lake; the Beaver Pond and Woodland trails are picturesque and of interest for the variety of wildflowers, shrubs, ferns and mosses.

While we have our fair share of parks in the Capital Region, this one is totally worth the drive, especially if you like to go camping. The video above does a great job of showing you just hoe gorgeous this place is.

Things to do at Glimmerglass

Biking

Camping

Canoeing

Swimming

Hiking

Fishing

There are even playgrounds for the kids so that you can let them blow off s little steam. Plus, let's not forget the incredible views of Otsego Lake you can get from all around the park.

So get out there and explore the great state of New York this summer!