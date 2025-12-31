When it comes to New Year's resolutions I think that the biggest hurdle is being able to keep them. Most people set them to far out of reach and that is why you see them fail. I also think that it's ore important to set goals, instead of trying to make a huge change to your life all at once.

I have set up a few goals for myself in 2026. Some of these are continued from the previous year, and some of them are set to improve up the goals I set for myself. These are just guidelines, but they've helped me. I figured, why not try to help you?

1. Support More Local

We love our local small businesses but every single year we see ones close and we'd love to avoid having to post that kind of content. How you can help is by choosing local options for when you shop. There's already been several calls in 2025 to boycott big box stores in favor of small businesses. 2026 can be the year that you get your produce from the local farm stand instead of the Walmarts of the world. Show those Capital Region businesses love this year.

2. Make healthy substitutions

The most common New Year's resolution is health and fitness. It's why you see so many gyms doing advertising this time of year. A lot of us are looking to make that big health change, but often times people fall off the wagon pretty quick. I would say that instead of trying to go full bore out the gate, instead take little steps. Instead of a donut choose a protein bar (Barebells are the best by the way.) Go for a walk in the evening instead of plopping down on the couch. Small steps can lead to big changes.

3. Take a social media break

I realize the irony that you likely got to this link and this information by finding it on social media. The fact is, we're all tied to our phones, tablet, computers, whatever you're on and we're always looking at some form of social media. When I say to take a break, I don't mean get rid of it. I mean set limits for yourself on the daily. Maybe you put your phone down (unless there's an emergency) at a certain time. Let's go back to the 90's in 2026 and be little less reachable.

4. Explore your hometown

How many of you always say "this year I'm taking that dream vacation?" At the same time how many of you have yet to get out and explore the history and locations that are right in your own backyard? My challenge in 2026 is to take a deeper look at Upstate New York as a whole. Instead of dreaming about Colorado or Disneyland I want to find the fun and beauty in the place I call home. I would challenge all of you to do that as well.

5. Eat the pizza once in a while

While we talked about making healthy substitutions I also think it's important to allow yourself to live. I say just have the pizza. We make enough sacrifices in our day to day life that every now and then it's okay to enjoy those things that we may not be able to enjoy all the time. Tryst me, you'll be a happier person.