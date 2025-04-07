Do You Know These 10 New York State Bicycle Laws?

Here are 10 New York State Bicycle Rules of the Road that each bicyclist, and motorist, needs to be aware of according to New York State Department of Transportation. (NYSDOT).

#1 - Your Outfit - This is not a NYSDOT law but come on, you don't need to wear a skin-tight cycling jersey and bib shorts. The Tour De France is not scouting you and tracking your time. Relax Lance Armstrong.

#2 - The Law - Cyclists are required to follow the same traffic laws as motorists. So, for example, if you see pedestrians in a crosswalk...yield and let them cross.

#3 - Traffic Lights - If you approach a red traffic light you must stop. Same applies for stop signs. Don't forget to signal your turns as well.

#4 - Sidewalks - There is no New York law that states cyclists cannot ride on a sidewalk BUT some towns have ordinances that would prohibit you from doing so.

#5 - Pick a Lane - Cyclists are required to ride as far to the right side of the roadway as possible. Stop rolling down the center of the lane holding up traffic.

#6 - Helmets - In New York State all bicyclists under the age of 14 must wear a helmet. Some communities have ordinances requiring riders of any age to wear a helmet.

#7 - Go With the Flow - Cyclists must ride with the flow of traffic, not against it.

#8 - Side By Side Ride - Cyclists are allowed to ride side by side UNLESS being passed by a vehicle.

#9 - Listening to Tunes - Cyclists are restricted to only wear one earbud while listening to music, the radio, etc.

#10 - Traffic Tickets - Cyclists can receive traffic tickets just like motorists. If you break any of these laws, especially the outfit rule, you risk getting ticketed.

