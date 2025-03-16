Discover the Surprising Beer New Yorkers Love Most

A few years ago Vine Pair posted their findings regarding what time of year American consume the most beer. The results vary depending if you are drinking out or staying home:

Drinking beer out at a bar or restaurant: St. Patrick's Day Super Bowl Sunday Cinco De Mayo

Drinking beer at home: 4th of July Memorial Day Labor Day



Now that we know when, let's find out which beer American's prefer most. More importantly, which beer do New Yorkers prefer.

Before we reveal which beer brand is the favorite of New Yorkers lets pour over the rest of the country. It appears we are surrounded by Miller Beer drinkers as that is America's overall choice for favorite. For clarity here's some sweetness from around America:

Colorado is the only state to choose Blue Moon as their favorite

North Carolina and Ohio choose Bud Light

8 States, including Pennsylvania, Texas and California, choose Coors

New Jersey likes Guinness

518 News, New York's favorite beer, Heineken, Budweiser, Albany Getty Images loading...

The barista blog Coffeeness, took a unique approach when determining the most popular beer brands in America. Using Google trends, among other methods, rather than sales Coffeeness determined the most-searched brands.

It appears that New Yorkers love Heineken as their favorite beer brand. We are not alone as Floridians also prefer Heineken. Maybe it's all the snowbirds from New York!

