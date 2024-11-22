Did You Know These 5 Classic Toys Were Invented In New York?

Back in the 1970's and 1980's we didn't have the internet to help kids search for toys that we might want for Christmas, we had the Sears catalog. We couldn't wait to get this flexible, 2-inch thick, magazine in the mail so we could circle an Easy Bake Oven, G.I. Joe action figures or an Evel Knievel Stunt Set we hoped Santa would bring.

Some of the most iconic toys of our lifetimes were invented right here in the Empire State. Classic toys that are still desired today. Did you know These 5 Toys Were Invented In New York State?

FISHER - PRICE - East Aurora, New York - The classic line of Fisher-Price toys were invented in 1930 during the Great Depression. Dr. Doodle, Little People and eventually the View Master were just a few of the more than 5,000 Fisher-Price toys.

UNIT BLOCKS - Greenwich Village, New York - In 1913, educator Caroline Pratt conducted a 2 month exercise with students. The children were to create their knowledge of the World using hand made blocks, which became Unit Blocks as we know them today.

SCRABBLE - Jackson Heights Queens, New York - In 1938 Alfred Mosher Butts invented the board game Scrabble, originally called Lexiko, in his apartment and tested the game at the United Methodist Church basement.

TEDDY BEAR - Brooklyn, New York - In 1902 candy store owner Morris Michtom created a soft toy and displayed the bear in his store window with a sign that read "Teddy's Bear". Named "Teddy" in honor of President Theodore Roosevelt.

MR. POTATO HEAD - Brooklyn, New York - In 1949 Designer George Lerner created a toy that consisted of plastic body parts. The premise was to make your own person by sticking the parts into potatoes. Eventually a plastic potato was also included.

