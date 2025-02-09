Did You Know That You Can Legally Have Your Dog As A Witness To Your Wedding In New York?

Photo by Vasylyna Kucherepa on Unsplash

February is the month for love! With Valentine's Day shooting Cupid's arrow straight through the heart of the calendar, thoughts turn to love, flowers, romantic dinners and perhaps even a marriage proposal.

As couples make their wedding plans it's best to invite as many of your loved ones as possible and that includes your pets. Did you know that your dog can now be a legal witness at your New York wedding?

You may have seen dogs serve as members of a wedding party, a ring bearer or maybe walk the bride down the aisle. Have you ever attended a wedding where someone's dog served as a legal witness to the ceremony?

According to Yahoo!life, New York is one of 29 States that allows your dog to be a legal secondary witness for your wedding. The newlyweds, Officiant and your pup will sign the marriage certificate, using pens and paws, to make the marriage legally binding.

Photo by Belle Collective on Unsplash
Heck, if you would like your pet cat, rabbit or hamster to be your witness, in New York, they are welcome too! A few of our neighboring States allow pet friendly weddings as well. Here are a few that also allow your dog to be a legal witness;

    • Connecticut
    • Massachusetts
    • New Hampshire
    • Pennsylvania
    • Vermont

