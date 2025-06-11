BEWARE! Two New York families have found, what is suspected to be, surveillance devices planted in their yards. Problem is these families didn't place them there. Now reports of similar activity are popping up around the country.

According to CBS News New York, one family in Queens and another in Scarsdale noticed something out of place on their property. Upon closer look each family had discovered video surveillance devices mysteriously placed in their yard. Who did it? What were they watching?

Get our free mobile app

With the growing trend of porch delivery theft, for example, the smart home security market has been booming with Ring brand cameras leading the way for the last decade. These cameras are intended to keep you and your family safe so why would a stranger also place a camera near your home?

Law enforcement in New York, California and Massachusetts suggest that these unwanted cameras are placed in neighborhoods to track habits. Once the criminals identify the comings and goings of you and your neighbors they determine a time least likely to get caught committing crimes such as breaking into your home.

Of the cameras that have been discovered, placed on properties without permission, most were camouflaged with greens and tucked away in shrubs and plantings. In most cases you would not even notice the cameras without looking for them closely.

Authorities say the best way to protect your family and home in this situation is to have your own home security system. This along with a strong neighborhood relationship of watching out for each other are your best chances to keep safe.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

ICE's Most Wanted Could Be Hiding In New York State U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is looking for all of these alleged criminals. Can you help track them down?