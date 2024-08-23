Creed In Saratoga? Here’s Everything You Need To Know Before the Show
What a weekend to be in the Capital Region of New York. The 155th Travers Stakes at Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga's premier race, will take place on Saturday August 24th. Just 5 minutes down the road Creed will be performing at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC).
With 2 marque attractions in the Spa City on the same day we are here to help you get to the Creed show, plan your day accordingly and avoid traffic delays.
We are going back to 1999 this weekend with the "Back to '99 Tour" featuring Creed with 3 Doors Down and Finger Eleven at SPAC on Saturday August 24th. This is a SOLD OUT show with the exception of a few seats available for resale. Check for tickets HERE.
New York State Police have issued a traffic advisory for Saturday. Officials are expecting heavy traffic congestion around the city of Saratoga. Troopers are encouraging all concert-goers to plan ahead, carpool and arrive early. Traveling on Route 50 it is suggested to arrive from the south.
Here is the tentative timeline and some of the Live Nation ground rules you should know before arriving at Saratoga Performing Arts Center:
- 3:00pm - Parking Lots Open
- 5:15pm - Gates to SPAC open
- 7:00pm - Finger Eleven
- SPAC is a cashless venue for Live Nation shows
- Not allowed to bring alcohol to these events
- No coolers
- No backpacks
- Food is allowed in a 1-gallon zip-lock bag
- Water is allowed - up to 1 gallon in a factory sealed bottle
15 Famous People Buried In New York State
Gallery Credit: Karolyi
50 Iconic New York State Attractions
Gallery Credit: Michael Karolyi
2024 Capital Region Concert Calendar
Gallery Credit: Karolyi