Coyote, Friend or Foe? What To Do When You Spot Coyote In New York

Early this morning, as I was working from my Capital Region office, I caught a glimpse of movement out of the corner of my eye. A quick turn to the right and I saw a dog hustling through our Niskayuna, New York yard. Taking a closer look I realized this wasn't a dog. I have a coyote in my yard!

My initial reaction was one of surprise followed by fear. Is it safe to go outside with a coyote in my yard? Are coyote dangerous to humans and pets? What are we supposed to do when we see coyote in New York? Here's what I've learned.

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) coyote have been in Empire State since the 1930's. If you think you've seen a small German Shepherd you might have actually spotted a coyote. Sightings are fairly common in suburban areas Upstate but are they dangerous? Yes and no.

Rarely are coyotes aggressive with humans but dogs and cats DO attract coyotes. Coyotes approaching pets can create an immediate risk to the safety of your cats and dogs.

Urban Coyote offers some "do's and don'ts" when it comes to spotting coyote in your yard:

DON'T feed coyotes. This means garbage left exposed, leaving pet food outside, etc.

