What was once a beautiful area in the Capital Region has now been turned into what looks like a war torn country.

Bob Dylan said it best, "these times they are a changin'." With more needs come new developments in cities and towns all over New York State, and in the Capital Region that means we're getting a Costco. This has been a store that many have been asking for, but at what cost?

As I was driving to my son's Taekwondo class the other night we went past the area of Western Avenue in Guilderland where the new Costco will be going in. It will be directly in front of Crossgates Mall. One thing that really stuck out to me was when my kids (they're 8 and 5) said how ugly and bad it looked. They're right.

This area of Western Avenue in Guilderland is unrecognizable. I grew up going to this area as my grandmother lived right across the street. I can't help to think how upset she'd be at seeing this and how much traffic is going to be happening as a result when the new Costco is finally opened.

If you take a look back at photos of this area before it really was nice to see. In a world where we see a lot of development for strip malls and shopping plazas it was nice to have a spot that was untouched.

While I appreciate new business coming into the area, I am also a little sad to see it change. Yes, it was a "ghost neighborhood" but at least it wasn't an eyesore. I know once Costco is built things will look much different, but for now this area looks like a bomb went off.

