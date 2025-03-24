Costco Is Expected To Take Over This Ghost Neighborhood In Albany By The End Of the Year

Right across from Crossgates Mall in Albany, New York sits a ghost neighborhood. At one time, not so long ago, families lived here and businesses thrived here. These residents and businesses were bought out and asked to leave in favor of plans to expand Crossgates Mall, which never happened.

As of April 2024 this once bustling neighborhood sits mostly abandoned. Now, according to CBS6, it looks like that is about to change with the addition of a Costco Wolesale.

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

Watch the Stringer Media video and look at the pictures below to see this now lifeless neighborhood before it becomes Costco. These homes once occupied by families, cars in the driveways, kids playing in their yards and dogs fetching sticks.

According to CBS6, plans are moving forward to clear out trees and demolish buildings in favor of Costco as well as a medical facility. The Costco building is expected to be completed by 2026 with the medical complex to follow.

As recently as April of 2024 notices were placed on the buildings in this ghost neighborhood. These were memorandums stating the following:

To: Whom It May Concern

From: Crossgates Mall Management Office

April 26, 2024

RE: Tresspassing on Mall Property

We are providing notice that you are on private property, owned by Pyramid Management Group. You must remove your personal items immediately and leave this property. If you have any questions you may contact the Mall Management Office 518-869-3255.

