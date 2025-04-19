Contestants On New Trump Game Show Have Been Isolated In Upstate New York for 90 Days

In preparation for a new television game show, contestants have been sequestered for 3 months in a secret location in Upstate New York. This Fox Nation game show will be based on true and false news headlines regarding President Donald Trump.

For the first 90 days of the Trump administration contestants have been in complete isolation with no contact to the world outside. Now these contestants will be tasked with figuring out what the heck has been happening since January 20th. Wait until they hear about the Gulf of America.

The 3 episode series 'What Did I Miss?', according to a Fox News press release, will debut on Monday May 12th followed by episode 2 on May 13th and the final episode on May 14th on Fox Nation.

Show host Greg Gutfeld will present scenarios to the contestants to decipher the real headlines from the fake ones. On the line is a Grand Prize of $50,000. "For these four contestants to learn what really happened while they were living in isolation, they’ll have to get through me first. Lucky them." - Greg Gutfeld

518 News, Donald Trump, Greg Gutfeld, Fox Nation, What Di I Miss game show, Upstate New York

Contestants hidden away in Upstate New York with no phones, internet, television, or social media? Where could they have been spending their days? Here are some guesses:

Old Catskill Game Farm - Catskill, NY - The old family vacation destination is now an Inn and Campsite. Could be a great place to unplug.

Central Warehouse - Albany, NY - This may be the real reason it hasn't been knocked down yet.

Mount Tremper - Catskill Mountains - It may be near Woodstock but it's not near anything.

