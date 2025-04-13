While there are some stores that will remain open on Easter Sunday 2025 there are a few that will not be open for the holiday around New York State.

Do you have Easter Sunday plans? Chances are you're going to be doing something with your family on this holiday. Whether that's an Easter egg hunt, brunch, or a big family dinner you're time will be spent with them.

That's what many stores have decided to do in 2025. Give their employees a well deserved day off to be with their friends and family. Target made headlines first when they announced they'd be doing a "retail blackout" on Easter, closing their stores for the entire day.

Easter Sunday Closings

Here are all of the following stores that will be closed on April 20, 2025 for Easter Sunday. We will update this as we learn of more closings.

While those store will be closed, some have chosen to remain open on Easter. Lowe's might be closed, but according to USA Today, Home Depot will be open until 6pm at most of their locations.

Also staying open for Easter Sunday is Walmart. So if you need something from there you'll be able to get it.

Other stores will vary based on location like Old Navy, Gap, and Sephora. You'll have to check your local store for those hours.

Your best bet to check on other local Capital Region stores like Market 32, Hannaford, Stewart's and other place would be to ask them if they will have hours. Some locations have also posted their Easter Sunday hours at their locations so that you can plan ahead.