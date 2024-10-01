Your Classic Rock Halloween Playlist To Make it Extra Spooky in Upstate New York

New Yorkers are ready for spooky season but what is on your playlist this year? Let's rock!

Nothing gets me more in the mood for Halloween than some spooky music. While some people want to watch horror movies and television shows I prefer the eerie sounds of Alice Cooper, Rob Zombie, and even the composers responsible for some of those iconic spooky movie themes we love.

As a fan of all things that rock I felt like it was my job to help get you guys in the mood. Not like that, but for the season. The cider is mulling, the leaves are turning and that air is getting crisp. Maybe the headless horseman is lurking around the corner? Maybe it's just a friendly ghost?

Whoever happens to be waiting for you under your bed or in your closet they're going to at least love the music you have playing. Shall we begin?

Alice Cooper "Man Behind the Mask"

Black Sabbath "Black Sabbath"

Creedence Clearwater Revival "Bad Moon Rising"

Rob Zombie "Dragula"

John Carpenter "Halloween Theme"

Alice Cooper "Feed My Frankenstein"

Iron Maiden "Fear of the Dark"

The Misfits "Halloween"

Ozzy Osbourne "Bark at the Moon"

AC/DC "Highway to Hell"

Jim Johnston "Gangrel's Theme"

That should be a good way to get you started and feel free to add to this list. Those are just my personal picks for a spooky good time.