No, Chipotle Stores Across New York Are Not Closing

Misinformation about the closing of the popular Tex-Mex chain spread like wildfire and now they're setting the record straight.

2025 seems to be the year of the closure. An incredible amount of restaurant chains and retailers have closed either some or all of their brick and mortar locations this year and sadly more on the way. It's not a huge shock when a place announces some closures given the state of the economy.

Fans of Chipotle were shocked to learn that the Mexican Grill was planning the shutter all of their locations in 2025 after a X user posted the news and it went viral. It seemed suspicious since nearly every time you go to a Chipotle location they are always busy. Many X users expressed disbelief, and they were right in remaining skeptic. None of this was true, and Chipotle had to go as far to issue statements on the matter.

Chipotle Misinformation

While everyone was busy freaking out that their favorite place to grab a burrito was going to be closing, Chipotle spokesman Erin Wolford told USA Today that they are actively working on expanding their locations.

We anticipate opening between 315 to 345 new restaurants this year with at least 80% including a (digital drive-thru) Chipotlane

Currently there are 58 Chipotle locations in New York and several around the Capital Region. There will certainly be no shortage in food options for us come Cinco De Mayo. Rest easy, Capital Region. Chipotle appears to be here for the long run. At least for now.