There is a tremendous amount to Empire State pride as our New York Knicks fight their way through the finals of the NBA playoffs. A Knicks fan is passionate, loyal, and sometimes they are famous. Take a look at the list below featuring the Top 10 Famous Fans of the New York Knicks.

Love for the New York Knicks runs deep from the 5 boroughs to Buffalo. As the New York Knicks seek to win their first NBA championship in 53 years, more and more are jumping on the bandwagon, while others have been there through the thick and thin.

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The New York Knicks won the first 2 games of the 2026 NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs. With games 3 and 4 taking place at Madison Square Garden, even celebrities will have a difficult time getting seats in 'celebrity row'. So, who will be there?

Celebrity Row at Madison Square Garden is a set of courtside seats reserved for Hollywood's biggest names, famous musicians, and comedians who are invited to sit there, at a hefty price. Yes, even with the invite seats in 'celebrity row' costs thousands.

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This celebrity fandom isn't just at Knicks home games. Actors Timothée Chalamet, Ben Stiller, and Billy Baldwin were all on-hand for Game 2 of the NBA Finals in San Antonio but who will be at the Garden for Games 3 and 4?

Which celebrities are the biggest fans, the lonest tenured fans and which ones are you most likely to see courtside this week? Let's take a look. For us regular Knicks fans, the games will be broadcast nationally on ABC with tipoff scheduled for 8:30pm.

Top 10 Famous Fans of the New York Knicks. Here are a few famous fans most likely to be spotted in 'celebrity row' at Madison Square Garden. Gallery Credit: Karolyi

75 Celebrities Born In New York State Famous actors, musicians athletes and more! Here are 75 celebrities that were born in New York State. From Manhattan to Buffalo, Glens Falls to Schenectady and all the small towns and big cities in-between. Are any of these celebs from your town? Gallery Credit: Karolyi