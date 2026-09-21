Here are 75 celebrities born and/or raised in the great state of New York. About a year ago we put together a list of 50 celebrities from New York so consider this the bonus addition. Now with 25 additional celebrities for the price of 50.

Take a look at the gallery below featuring actors, musicians, comedians, professional athletes, and movie stars from the Empire State. We have ordinary folks from Saratoga Springs, Syracuse, Schenectady, the Bronx to Buffalo, and small towns in-between, that went on to be household names around the world.

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Before you soak in the extensive gallery of New York celebrities, take this quick quiz. Which of these 5 celebrities in NOT from New York: (scroll down for answer)

Tom Cruise

Post Malone

Scarlett Johansson

Derek Jeter

Robert Downey Jr.

Getty Images 518 News, New York, Celebrities

Boomer Esiason (pictured above) not only played professional football for the New York Jets, Boomer has been the host of a morning sports radio show on WFAN in New York City since 2007, and he was born in East Islip, NY.

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Derek Jeter is a New York Yankees legend, serving as starting short stop from 1995 until 2014, was named Captain of the team in 2003. Many mistakenly think Jeter is from New York but he was bornin in New Jersey.

Getty Images 518 News, Steven Tyler, New York

On the other hand, Steven Tyler is known as one of the Bad Boys of Boston for his years fronting the Massachusetts band Aerosmith. Truth be told, Tyler was born Manhattan and moved to the Bronx and eventually Yonkers when he was young.

Take your time scrolling through this gallery of celebrities from New York. You might be surprised to see which town each of them are from.

75 Celebrities Born In New York State Famous actors, musicians athletes and more! Here are 75 celebrities that were born in New York State. From Manhattan to Buffalo, Glens Falls to Schenectady and all the small towns and big cities in-between. Are any of these celebs from your town? Gallery Credit: Karolyi

The ’90s Are Back: Let's Look at the Famous Faces Who Made the Decade Iconic Feeling nostalgic for the ’90s? Take a look at the faces and styles that defined the era — back when the world was on the verge of Y2K and social media didn’t exist. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz