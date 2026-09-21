75 Celebrities Born In New York State
Here are 75 celebrities born and/or raised in the great state of New York. About a year ago we put together a list of 50 celebrities from New York so consider this the bonus addition. Now with 25 additional celebrities for the price of 50.
Take a look at the gallery below featuring actors, musicians, comedians, professional athletes, and movie stars from the Empire State. We have ordinary folks from Saratoga Springs, Syracuse, Schenectady, the Bronx to Buffalo, and small towns in-between, that went on to be household names around the world.
Before you soak in the extensive gallery of New York celebrities, take this quick quiz. Which of these 5 celebrities in NOT from New York: (scroll down for answer)
- Tom Cruise
- Post Malone
- Scarlett Johansson
- Derek Jeter
- Robert Downey Jr.
Boomer Esiason (pictured above) not only played professional football for the New York Jets, Boomer has been the host of a morning sports radio show on WFAN in New York City since 2007, and he was born in East Islip, NY.
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Derek Jeter is a New York Yankees legend, serving as starting short stop from 1995 until 2014, was named Captain of the team in 2003. Many mistakenly think Jeter is from New York but he was bornin in New Jersey.
On the other hand, Steven Tyler is known as one of the Bad Boys of Boston for his years fronting the Massachusetts band Aerosmith. Truth be told, Tyler was born Manhattan and moved to the Bronx and eventually Yonkers when he was young.
Take your time scrolling through this gallery of celebrities from New York. You might be surprised to see which town each of them are from.
75 Celebrities Born In New York State
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