Capital Region Man Tosses Trash on Dead Neighbors Property! Refused to Clean It Up?
How close are you with your neighbors? Due to proximity, we tend to see them more often than family members and even rely on them for help from time to time. Maybe you watch each others homes while on vacations? What would you do if your neighbor passed away? Many would attend the funeral, others would ask loved ones if there is anything they could do to help.
Not everyone is as kind. Upon learning of the death of a neighbor, one Capital Region individual allegedly decided to turn the dead man's property into a dumping ground for garbage.
Last fall the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) conducted an investigation into possible intentional dumping. The Montgomery County Sheriff's office asked DEC officers to conduct an investigation, on Route 30A, in the town of Charleston.
During the investigation, according to the press release, officers discovered garbage dumped on the property of a recently deceased resident. This wasn't a case of someone throwing a fast food bag out the window as they drove by. Several bags of garbage, old tarps, plastic storage containers, and a refrigerator were dumped at the site.
DEC officers found information inside the bags of garbage that lead them to a Schoharie County resident living off Route 30A in the town of Esperance. Officers interviewed the suspect who admitted dumping the garbage onto the property knowing the property owner had passed away.
Of course the suspect was ticketed but was also offered an opportunity to clean up the mess that was made. If the suspect cleared the garbage off the property they would have been given a break by the court. The suspect chose not to clean it up.
In May the defendant accepted a plea agreement and entered a plea of guilty to 1 count of illegal disposal of solid waste, a violation, with a total fine of $1,590.