Capital Region Man Tosses Trash on Dead Neighbors Property! Refused to Clean It Up?

How close are you with your neighbors? Due to proximity, we tend to see them more often than family members and even rely on them for help from time to time. Maybe you watch each others homes while on vacations? What would you do if your neighbor passed away? Many would attend the funeral, others would ask loved ones if there is anything they could do to help.

Not everyone is as kind. Upon learning of the death of a neighbor, one Capital Region individual allegedly decided to turn the dead man's property into a dumping ground for garbage.

Get our free mobile app

Last fall the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) conducted an investigation into possible intentional dumping. The Montgomery County Sheriff's office asked DEC officers to conduct an investigation, on Route 30A, in the town of Charleston.

During the investigation, according to the press release, officers discovered garbage dumped on the property of a recently deceased resident. This wasn't a case of someone throwing a fast food bag out the window as they drove by. Several bags of garbage, old tarps, plastic storage containers, and a refrigerator were dumped at the site.

dec.ny.gov dec.ny.gov loading...

DEC officers found information inside the bags of garbage that lead them to a Schoharie County resident living off Route 30A in the town of Esperance. Officers interviewed the suspect who admitted dumping the garbage onto the property knowing the property owner had passed away.

Of course the suspect was ticketed but was also offered an opportunity to clean up the mess that was made. If the suspect cleared the garbage off the property they would have been given a break by the court. The suspect chose not to clean it up.

Google Google loading...

In May the defendant accepted a plea agreement and entered a plea of guilty to 1 count of illegal disposal of solid waste, a violation, with a total fine of $1,590.

Top 10 Things People Say When They Hear You Are From New York New York State is home to nearly 20 million people, spread across 54,000 square miles of land with mountains, farms and lakes. When you tell someone you are from New York, they seem to think you live in Manhattan. Here are the Top 10 things people say when you tell them you are from New York.

50 Iconic New York State Attractions How many of these 50 iconic New York State attractions have you visited? Upstate, Downstate, Capital Region, Adirondacks, Catskills, Western New York, Central New York and everywhere in between.