Who among us doesn't love a exploring the history of the area where we live? It's also fun when some of that history goes and in hand with ghost stories. This is the case for this historic street in downtown Albany, NY.

Albany has its fair share of haunted stories. We've all heard about the watchman who still patrols the hallways of the Capitol Building, plus the Education Building is allegedly the home of an Italian man named Jason, who fell into a space where workers were pouring concrete and was never seen again. Even the governor's mansion has some alleged paranormal activity.

Not far from those locations is Eagle Street

This area of Eagle Street, where the Empire State Plaza is located used to be the site of the gallows. Many men and women would wander down Eagle Street for their final walk.

There is one famous ghost in particular who is said to haunt Eagle Street. He walks this street because it was the last walk he ever took. His name is Jesse Strang.

Murder and Revenge

It is said that Strang murdered the husband of Elise Whipple at historic Cherry Hill. Elise Whipple was a Van Rensselaer. Strang and Elise were in an affair together and he thought he could take out the competition. Now, rumor is that Elise and Strange plotted this together, but Jesse would take all the blame for this and ultimately be hung for his crime. Elise Whipple faced no punishment.

What is thought to be Jesse's spirit had been spotted several times in the Eagle Street Area near where the gallows once sat. While there hasn't been a sighting in numerous years, there's still some funky activity in this historic district. Some have even reported having windows rattled and allegedly seen a figure in white trying to get inside.

It's also to be said that these folks that were brought to the gallows would be dressed in long white sheet like shirts. So perhaps that has a bit to do with people claiming to have seen ghosts.

So is Eagle Street haunted? That depends on what you believe.

