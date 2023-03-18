Camping In the United States, Is New York Among the Best or Worst States?

Is it camping season yet? We are getting closer, right? This Sunday morning we turn the clocks ahead one hour, giving us more daylight. On March 20th Spring officially begins so as Winter drags on a little longer let's start thinking about warmer weather and sleeping under the stars.

How does New York State rank among the best or worst States for camping in the country? I think we have amazing opportunities here in the Empire State but what do the experts think? Let's take a look.

Lawn Love recently researched the best States in the country for camping and they utilized a number of factors to arrive at their results. Lawn Love compared each of the 50 states based on affordability, safety, ease of access and how many trails are available, to name a few.

New York did not rank in the top 5 with total acreage in National and State parks but we did rank in the top 5 for most campsite, number 5 to be exact. New York ranked 4th in regard to area attractions behind California, Florida and Washington.

Here are the Top 5 - Best Sates for Camping In the United States

#1 - CALIFORNIA - Having the most campsite and most attractions helped put California at #1.

#2 - WASHINGTON - #3 in access and #2 in quality helped place Washington at #2 overall.

#3 - TEXAS

#4 - FLORIDA

#5 - NEW YORK - Looks like the only thing keeping New York out of a higher rank is affordability.

