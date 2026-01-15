The New York home of actor Timothy Busfield has been raided by authorities. It is assumed this raid is in connection to recent allegations that Busfield allegedly had inappropriate contact with minors.

Timothy Busfield, known for his acting roles in "The West Wing", "Field of Dreams" and "Thirtysomething", surrendered to police on Tuesday January 13th in response to 2 counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and one count of child abuse for an incident involving twin 11-year-old boys. Now it appears the actor's New York home has been raided.

According to the Daily Mail, members of the U.S. Marshals Service’s New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force forced open the door of Busfield’s house in Highland Lake, NY in Sullivan County.

TMZ reports that nothing was taken from the New York home. Marshals were aware that Busfield had a home in Highland Lake so they began watching the property in hopes the actor would show up.

Not long after the New York raid People reported that Busfield is facing a new accusation of sexual abuse. An investigation shows that a man, Colin Swift, reported to law enforcement that Mr. Busfield allegedly had sexually abused Swift's daughter several years ago in California.

Most recently Timothy Busfield has been directing episodes of the television show "The Cleaning Lady" in New Mexico. An investigator with the Albuquerque Police Department filed a criminal complaint for a case involving two minors who were part of this series. Busfield is married to former "Little House on the Prairie" star Melissa Gilbert.

