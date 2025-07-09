Watch incredible drone footage of progress made a Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, soon to be the new home to the Buffalo Bills.

The new stadium, located right next to the current Highmark Stadium, is really taking shape. Much work still needs to be done but you will be impressed after watching the video posted below. Before you know it the Bills will be taking the field at their new address.

Get our free mobile app

The Buffalo Bills have been playing in the current Highmark Stadium, formerly known as Rich Stadium, 'The Ralph', New Era Stadium and Bills Stadium, since 1973. Along with name changes there have been several updates to the stadium over the years but in 2022 it was announced a new stadium would be built.

The new Highmark Stadium is expected to be completed and ready for the 2026 NFL season. Fewer fans and Bills Mafia members will be able to attend games as the capacity drops from 71,000 to 62,000.

As you might have noticed in the video, there is a canopy that is designed to protect more than half the fans in attendance from rain, sleet and snow.

According to 104.5 The Team, ESPN Radio in Albany, as the current lease on Highmark Stadium was starting to expire 5 other cities were looking to lure the Buffalo Bills away from New York.

If you are a current season ticket member, your new stadium Account Executive is your point of contact for all new stadium-related questions. If you have not yet received communication from your new stadium Account Executive, please email newstadium@bills.nfl.net or call 716-815-7066.

Every Pick Made By Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane Gallery Credit: Brett Alan

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld Tie the Knot, See Pics of Lavish Wedding Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM Albany