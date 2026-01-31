Have you been to a Buc-ee's before? It looks like the America's favorite gas station is getting even bigger in 2026.

One of the best parts about hitting the road the old fashioned way is finding those amazing little gas stations along the way. Sometimes those gas stations aren't so little, and that's the case for Buc-ee's.

The Texas based gas station seems to have captivated America with people flocking to their locations in the south and southwest. Now it looks like they're adding even more to their gigantic beaver footprints with a major expansion.

Eight New States Get Buc-ee's

Buc-ee's is one of the fastest growing brands in the USA right now. Inc reports that they are set to expand to eight new states between 2026 and 2027. Those states are, Arizona, Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, and Wisconsin. Unfortunately it appears as though New York will still need to wait.

Read More: Is New York Going To Get a Buc-ees Location?

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

While I don't live in a state that has a Buc-ee's location I have visited them several times and when I say that we are really missing out by not having one I am sugarcoating it. This place is one of those spots that lives up to the hype.

As soon as you wander through and here them yell they have fresh brisket (and yes it is fresh) you realize you're in more than just your average gas station.

I truly believe that we will soon have a New York Buc-ee's location. There are few places that could be a great fit for this. The Hudson Valley is a great location, as well as Syracuse or just past Syracuse heading towards Western New York. While I would love to have one in the Capital Region, I don't think we have the proper space.

Perhaps 2028 will be our year!