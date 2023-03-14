Springsteen Postpones Albany New York Show, What Does This Mean for Ticketholders?

According to Live Nation, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have postponed their MVP Arena show, which was scheduled for Tuesday night in Albany.

Due to illness, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band's concert at MVP Arena in Albany, NY on Tuesday, March 14 has been postponed. We are working on rescheduling the date so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled show.

The Boss and his band have now postponed 3 consecutive concerts. The Ohio show was postponed last week, Sunday's show in Connecticut and now the Albany show have been postponed due to illness.

This would have been the first time in 7 years that Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band had played Albany. How much longer we will have to wait remains to be see. Here are some possibilities.

Rescheduling a tour such as the Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Tour will be no easy task. It appears the band have plotted a tour schedule on one day on with at least one day off in-between shows. MVP Arena would also have to be available on open dates. Here are some possibilities:

Tuesday March 21 - Day after Boston show

Wednesday March 22 - Day before Buffalo show

Wednesday April 12 - Day after Bellmont, NY show

Thursday April 13th - Day before Newark, NJ show

Saturday April 15 - Saturday April 21 - All off dates prior to leaving for Europe

Continue to check back for updates on rescheduled dates and details.

