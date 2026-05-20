It isn't often that you hear that someone has taken an hours long train ride just to use a bathroom. That happens to be exactly the case for Lauren Norris, the current Miss New York, who hopes to be Miss America soon. She came from NYC to feast her eyes on a very different bathroom experience that you can find right here in the Capital Region.

Lauren went to Bloom, a new boutique bar that has only been open for just under a year here in the City of Albany. It has been a great addition to the New Scotland neighborhood and now they're going viral for not only their decor, but also the unique bathroom that it has inside.

Watch how this bathroom changes lives:

When Lauren went into the bathroom she found a red button and pressed it. What happened next was basically a transformation. It turned the bathroom into a club and blasted Taylor Swift and had a light show and everything. It seems like a lot of fun!

Amtrak operates right out of the Capital Region taking travelers to destinations all over by train. You can easily hope on at the Albany/Renssalaer Station and be to NYC is just a few hours. In fact, there are plenty of people who take that train ride every week to get to the city for various reasons.

Read More: Amtrak Train Albany to New York City Cost

This particular reason for Lauren seemed to be very legit as this bathroom was a fun way for her to spend her 48 hours in Albany, NY.

Blook location

563 New Scotland Ave, Albany, NY 12208

Miss New York, if you come back to Albany you have an open invite to join us at the studio, but don't touch Karolyi's Mountain Dew. He's very protective of that.