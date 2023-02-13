Be Careful, These Valentines Day Flowers Could Poison Your Pets
With Valentine's Day comes the traditional gifts: jewelry, chocolates, flowers, etc. It's easy to get carried away with the Valentine's Day festivities and forget that your gifts might have an effect on your pets too. I think it's safe to say many people know that chocolate is like poison to dogs, but who would have thought the flowers you bought your special friend might end up hurting your furry friend? Avoid poisoning your cats and dogs by following this list from the Animal Emergency & Referral Center of Minnesota via Facebook:
Be advised that the consumption of any plant material may cause vomiting and gastrointestinal upset for dogs and cats. Plants listed as either non-toxic, or potentially toxic with mild GI upset as their symptoms are not expected to be life-threatening to your pets. -ASPCA.org
Toxic Valentines Day Flowers to Keep Away From Your Pets
Non-Toxic Valentines Day Flowers That Are Safe For Pets
