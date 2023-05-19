Baby Names! These Are New York’s Most Popular Baby Names for 2022

When it comes to naming your child there are a number of factors that could play into the selection process. Some parents choose to honor family members by naming their child after them. Names can be selected because of a trend, a favorite artist and sometimes the name is decided by where you are from.

Here are the Most Popular Baby Names in New York for 2022.

Naming a baby is serious business and shouldn't be taken lightly. This will be this individuals identity for life after all. Some moms and dads to be will even claim a name long before pregnancy, just to secure exclusivity.

No matter how mother and father go about deciding, some names end up being more popular than others. Before we get to the 2022 results, let's see which names have been most popular over the decades, according to the Social security Administration.

Photo by Colin Maynard on Unsplash Photo by Colin Maynard on Unsplash loading...

1950's

Mary

James

Photo by Garrett Jackson on Unsplash Photo by Garrett Jackson on Unsplash loading...

1960's

Lisa

Michael

1970's

Jennifer

Michael

1980's

Jessica

Michael

Photo by Valeria Zoncoll on Unsplash Photo by Valeria Zoncoll on Unsplash loading...

1990's

Jessica

Michael

2000's

Emily

Jacob

2010's

Emma

Noah

Photo by Michal Bar Haim on Unsplash Photo by Michal Bar Haim on Unsplash loading...

Here we are! The 2022 Most Popular Baby Names in New York! These are the most frequent given names for male and female births in 2022 in New York. Ladies first!

Olivia Emma Sophia Mia Charlotte Isabella Ava Amelia Luna Leah

Photo by Gigin Krishnan on Unsplash Photo by Gigin Krishnan on Unsplash loading...

Now for New York's Most Popular Baby Names for boys.

Liam Noah Lucas Joseph Jacob Oliver Ethan Michael David Benjamin

