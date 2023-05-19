Baby Names! These Are New York&#8217;s Most Popular Baby Names for 2022

Baby Names! These Are New York’s Most Popular Baby Names for 2022

Photo by Colin Maynard on Unsplash

When it comes to naming your child there are a number of factors that could play into the selection process. Some parents choose to honor family members by naming their child after them. Names can be selected because of a trend, a favorite artist and sometimes the name is decided by where you are from.

Here are the Most Popular Baby Names in New York for 2022.

Get our free mobile app

Naming a baby is serious business and shouldn't be taken lightly. This will be this individuals identity for life after all. Some moms and dads to be will even claim a name long before pregnancy, just to secure exclusivity.

No matter how mother and father go about deciding, some names end up being more popular than others. Before we get to the 2022 results, let's see which names have been most popular over the decades, according to the Social security Administration.

Photo by Colin Maynard on Unsplash
loading...

1950's

  • Mary
  • James
Photo by Garrett Jackson on Unsplash
loading...

1960's

  • Lisa
  • Michael

1970's 

  • Jennifer
  • Michael

1980's

  • Jessica
  • Michael
Photo by Valeria Zoncoll on Unsplash
loading...

1990's 

  • Jessica
  • Michael

2000's

  • Emily
  • Jacob

2010's

  • Emma
  • Noah
Photo by Michal Bar Haim on Unsplash
loading...

Here we are! The 2022 Most Popular Baby Names in New York! These are the most frequent given names for male and female births in 2022 in New York. Ladies first!

  1. Olivia
  2. Emma
  3. Sophia
  4. Mia
  5. Charlotte
  6. Isabella
  7. Ava
  8. Amelia
  9. Luna
  10. Leah
Photo by Gigin Krishnan on Unsplash
loading...

Now for New York's Most Popular Baby Names for boys.

  1. Liam
  2. Noah
  3. Lucas
  4. Joseph
  5. Jacob
  6. Oliver
  7. Ethan
  8. Michael
  9. David
  10. Benjamin

KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state

Using March 2019 data from the Social Security Administration, Stacker compiled a list of the most popular names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., according to their 2018 SSA rankings. The top five boy names and top five girl names are listed for each state, as well as the number of babies born in 2018 with that name. Historically common names like Michael only made the top five in three states, while the less common name Harper ranks in the top five for 22 states.

Curious what names are trending in your home state? Keep reading to see if your name made the top five -- or to find inspiration for naming your baby.

LOOK: Baby names that are illegal around the world

Stacker scoured hundreds of baby name databases and news releases to curate a list of baby names that are illegal somewhere in the world, along with explanations for why they’re banned.

LOOK: The most popular biblical baby names

To determine the most popular biblical baby names, Stacker consulted the name origin site Behind the Name and the Social Security Administration's baby names database then ranked the top 50 names from Behind the Name's Biblical Names origins list of 564 names, based on how many babies had been given these names in 2019. Click through to find out which biblical names have stood the test of time.
Filed Under: 518 News
Categories: News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 96.9 WOUR