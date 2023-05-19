Baby Names! These Are New York’s Most Popular Baby Names for 2022
When it comes to naming your child there are a number of factors that could play into the selection process. Some parents choose to honor family members by naming their child after them. Names can be selected because of a trend, a favorite artist and sometimes the name is decided by where you are from.
Here are the Most Popular Baby Names in New York for 2022.
Naming a baby is serious business and shouldn't be taken lightly. This will be this individuals identity for life after all. Some moms and dads to be will even claim a name long before pregnancy, just to secure exclusivity.
No matter how mother and father go about deciding, some names end up being more popular than others. Before we get to the 2022 results, let's see which names have been most popular over the decades, according to the Social security Administration.
1950's
- Mary
- James
1960's
- Lisa
- Michael
1970's
- Jennifer
- Michael
1980's
- Jessica
- Michael
1990's
- Jessica
- Michael
2000's
- Emily
- Jacob
2010's
- Emma
- Noah
Here we are! The 2022 Most Popular Baby Names in New York! These are the most frequent given names for male and female births in 2022 in New York. Ladies first!
- Olivia
- Emma
- Sophia
- Mia
- Charlotte
- Isabella
- Ava
- Amelia
- Luna
- Leah
Now for New York's Most Popular Baby Names for boys.
- Liam
- Noah
- Lucas
- Joseph
- Jacob
- Oliver
- Ethan
- Michael
- David
- Benjamin