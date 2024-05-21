Avoid Wearing These 4 Colors In New York, Unless You Love Mosquitos

Avoid Wearing These 4 Colors In New York, Unless You Love Mosquitos

Getty Images

The warmer weather has arrived in New York State and it feels great! Time to start wearing your shorts and t-shirts again, opening the windows and slapping away the mosquitos. Yes, as it gets warmer the mosquitos arrive and thrive.

It has been said that mosquitos are attracted to certain colors. If this is true you might want to take a look at those shorts and t-shirts to see if you are wearing to see if you will be a mosquito magnet this summer or not. Or maybe this is just urban legend?

96.9 WOUR logo
Get our free mobile app

According to Verywell Health, there are a variety of reasons that mosquitos might be attracted to you and more likely to bite you. You blood type is one factor. It is said that Type AB and Type O attract mosquitos.

Mosquitos also like body heat and sweat. They like pregnant women, people that eat spicy foods and even beer drinkers but are mosquitos attracted to certain colors? Yes! Here are the 4 colors to avoid if you want to avoid mosquitos.

Photo by Hendrik Morkel on Unsplash
loading...

RED - Mosquitos are attracted to the color red because this color makes it easier for them to see.

Photo by Luis Morera on Unsplash
loading...

BLACK - Mosquitos see a smaller range of colors than humans do. Black is an easy color for mosquitos to spot.

Photo by Moises Alex on Unsplash
loading...

ORANGE - Leave your orange shirts in the dresser unless you want to get bit.

Photo by Pawel Czerwinski on Unsplash
loading...

CYAN - This one is a little difficult to pinpoint but a blueish-green color is one to avoid. If you want to learn more, Hawx Smart Pest Control has a lot of great insect advice.

13 Plants & Herbs to Chase Away All Types of Insects

Want to keep the bugs out of your garden and stop the insects from taking a bite out of your backyard fun? Try these 13 plants and herbs to chase them all away.

Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

LOOK: 20 of the biggest insects in the world

Stacker compiled a list of 20 of the biggest insects in the world using a variety of news, scientific, and other sources.

Gallery Credit: Andrea Vale

5 of New York's Most Devastating Invasive Species

Here are 5 species that have invaded New York State and in some cases they must be killed. We are talking about fish that walk on land, plants that cause severe burns and insects that could wipe out a variety of crops that we rely on.

Keep an eye out for these species and you hike, work around the yard or do some fishing this year. Should you locate any of these it is important to report where and when you found them to the New York State DEC.

Gallery Credit: Karolyi

Categories: News