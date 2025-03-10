Arrest of Escaped New York Psychiatric Patient, Here’s What Happened

URGENT!! ESCAPED PSYCHIATRIC PATIENT is the message New York State Police issued on the afternoon of Thursday March 6th at approximately 5pm. Anyone who encountered this individual were instructed to not approach. Call 911.

With that announcement came some questions. Where did this take place? How did this person escape? Where did he go? Here is what we know took place throughout the early morning hours that led to this man's arrest.

New York State Police were searching for 40-year-old Christopher R. Morgan from Port Jervis, New York. Morgan had allegedly escaped from Garnet Health Medical Center in Orange County, New York following a violent incident.

According to a press release Morgan attacked a 74-year-old employee and forcefully removed the man's hospital ID card and used it to escape the facility. The initial search conducted by Middletown Police, Wallkill Police and the Orange County Sheriff's Office were unsuccessful.

Less than 24 hours following his escape Christopher R. Morgan was located on East Main Street in Port Jervis, NY., which is approximately 20 miles from the hospital he escaped from.

Christopher R. Morgan was charged with a few crimes including Robbery in the 2nd Degree. New York State Troopers also suggest that, on February 22nd, Morgan made a terroristic threat.

Allegedly Mr. Morgan used a phone belonging to Garnet Health Medical Center to call in a bomb threats to several local law enforcement agencies in Orange County. According to the Law Offices of Stephen Bilkis and Associates, this is a Class D felony that carries up to 7 years in prison and a potential $100,000 fine.

Bail was set for Mr. Morgan at $250,000 cash, $500,000 bond, or $750,000 partially secured bond.

