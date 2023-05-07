Are You Required To Roll Down Your Window When Pulled Over In New York?

What do you do if you get pulled over by a police officer in New York State? Find a safe place to rest the vehicle, put it in park and wait for instructions? That is a good start but did you realize there are certain actions that you are required to take and others that are not?

For example, do you have to roll your window down during a traffic stop in New York? It's not as easy as yes or no.

According to the New York Civil Liberties Union, as a citizen, you have your own rights and responsibilities when interacting with police officers. One of the most common instances happens with a traffic stop and those can make anyone nervous. Would you know what to do?

First thing you should do is turn on an inside light is the stop is at night. Secondly, keep your hands in plain sight. Placing your hands on the steering wheel, for example, gives the officer time to do a safety evaluation. Now, are you required to roll down the window once you are approached?

More often than not you will be asked to present your ID, proof of insurance and registration during a traffic stop. In order to get those items into the officers hands, and to effectively hear each other, you will have to roll your window down. You are NOT required to roll your window all the way down.

Officers may want to search your vehicle. To protect yourself later, you should state that you do not consent to a search. If you are arrested, your car will be subject to a search.

