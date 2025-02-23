Are There Any Active Volcanoes In Upstate New York?

With the vast mountain ranges that go through out New York and the Northeast, could there be any active volcanoes in the mix?

Around the United States there are quite a few places where you can find volcanoes. No, not just Hawaii, but all over the country. The Northeast is no stranger to volcanic activity either, it just hasn't happened in millions of years. But could there be dormant volcanoes hiding in Upstate New York?

We have so many different mountain ranges in the area like the Adirondacks and Catskills it makes you wonder about the potential for volcanoes.

Volcanoes in New York?

The answer is yes, at one point there were volcanoes in this area. Just outside of New York in neighboring New Jersey a town is built on top of a former volcanic site called the Rutan Hill. Colesville, NJ sits on top of it. But what about in New York State?

According to Google's AI:

There are no known active volcanoes in New York, but there are evidence of ancient volcanic activity.

The only active volcanoes we have in New York are the temporary ice volcanoes. From the New York State parks website:

Despite our changing climate, ice volcanoes can still be a common occurrence during the winter months. The biggest change is in their longevity. For example, in the past several years, ice volcanoes at Evangola State Park have only lasted a few weeks or even just a few days after forming...

While it would be amazing to have some sort of volcano nearby, there is no such luck for us here. There aren't any known volcanoes in New England, either. Google's AI says that the geological forces behind volcanoes in the northeast millions of years ago do not exist anymore.

Yes, it's a bit of a bummer. If you want to get a closer look at a volcano you'll have to travel to Mexico. That's the closest active one near New York right now. Of course all over the Midwest and Southwest of the United States you can find inactive volcanoes. Like the ones in Colorado and Texas.

