While we've been experiencing some warmer weather there will be some cold air moving into our area that will bring us back to the reality of winter.

Have you been enjoying the warm up in the Capital Region? While it has been enjoyable for much of Upstate New York we have to remember that we've got about a solid month of winter left to get through.

Temperatures have been in the 40s and into the 50s in some spots this week but it's not going to last much longer. That cold weather is ready to pop back up in the Northeast. It will feel pretty harsh on us, too. Those temperatures are set to drop into the 20s, according to WNYT.

Best thing you can do is prepare for this cold air. We've got rain and other precipitation in the forecast, so make sure you're stocked up on ice melt or salt this time so we don't end up in that same mess we did before.

Not that things will be as bad, but with arctic temperatures having it feel like 10 degrees you know this wet stuff will make surfaces slippery.

The Good News

It appears those cold temperatures will only be around for the weekend. That's bad luck for us, but it is manageable. Our friends at WNYT show that the temps will bounce back and into the mid 40s heading into next week. That will be most welcome after this shot of cold coming down for the weekend.

