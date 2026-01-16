There is a restaurant in New York so popular that folks literally line up to get a taste of their food. Here's the catch, they are only open 2 months out of the year. Get ready because in 2026 this must try restaurant will be open from February 3rd to April 4th.

There are some other things you should know before you go to this amazing restaurant. They don't take reservations, part of the reason for the lines. They only accept cash and checks and the main attraction is the all-you-can-eat buckwheat pancakes!

One of the most popular restaurants in New York State, located in Angelica, New York, is Cartwright's Maple Tree Inn. This is THE home for unlimited, all you can eat, buckwheat pancakes and 100% pure maple syrup. For a short time the Maple Tree Inn is open 6 days a week, closed on Mondays.

Each year the Maple Tree Inn is only open from mid-February until about mid-April because that is maple production season. Plus the family run business owns and operates a full-time dairy operation as well as the Inn.

The Maple Tree Inn, located on County Route 15A, was originally opened in 1963 by Ronald and Virginia Cartwright. The farm itself has been producing maple syrup since the 1850's and the Cartwrights have been doing it since 1913.

The Maple Tree Inn serves hamburgers, hot dogs, sandwiches and more but come on, you aren't going to at least try the famous flapjacks? Plan ahead, the season will be over before you know it.

