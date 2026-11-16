It has been an exhausting few months for the City of Albany. The looming debt problem continues to rear its ugly head with coverage in the media, and last week the now viral post from Deirdre Brodie. In that post made public the RAN that the city of Albany had applied for that was worth $10 million. That's not a small amount of money, and it clearly struck a nerve with most of us. I, along with multiple other media outlets, covered that because we had questions. As it turns out we weren't the only ones who had questions.

Albany's credit concerns

According to some top notch reporting from the Times Union, Albany's leaders are now bracing for a credit downgrade. They seem to be placing the media coverage of that loan, and Brodie's original post for that second look into the city's financials. In their report they revealed that S&P Global had already downgraded Albany from a A+ rating to an A. Now it appears that another downgrade is possible and they claim it is a direct result of the viral post that called the city broke.

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I personally don't see an issue with common council member Brodie posting that information for the public to know. I think transparency is key to good government. Now, after that post the city treasurer did take accountability, but also made it clear that this RAN (revenue anticipation note) was not out of the ordinary. It all just feels like bad timing to be, but to try and put the blame on Brodie for how the city has handled their finances seems unfair.

Albany is going to see some financial hardships for a little while, and that is to be expected. I would like to see our elected officials, the people I voted for as a city resident, to take accountability in this and to stop placing blame on others or on previous administrations.