It's the return of The Egg in 2026! Albany, New York's uniquely shaped performance venue, The Egg, has been incubating. Now it appears the Egg is ready to hatch, following an extensive renovation project that has kept the doors shut for six months.

The Egg will officially reopen its doors with a ribbon cutting ceremony on the morning of Thursday, January 8, 2026, unveiling a refreshed, reimagined space that honors the building’s history while preparing it for the next chapter.

According to a press release, The Egg underwent a nearly $20 million renovation which included replacing aging infrastructure and upgrading key systems, the project positions The Egg to host a wider range of performances and presentations while improving comfort, safety and accessibility for audiences and artists alike.

New York’s Egg is ready to be hatched, and January 8 is not just the reopening of a building; it is the beginning of a new chapter for Albany and for New York state. - Diane Eber, executive director of The Egg

518 News, the Egg, Albany Photo by Andrew Keymaster on Unsplash loading...

You can expect new seating, carpets and lighting throughout the building; a state-of-the-art, fully LED automated theatrical lighting system; expanded accessible seating and upgraded restrooms in both theaters to name a few.

The Egg is inviting the public to attend a free “hatching” celebration from 6 to 8 p.m. on January 8, giving all New Yorkers the opportunity to be among the first to experience the renewed space. Guests will be able to explore the building, take in the upgrades, and raise a glass.

