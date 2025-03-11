According To Science This Is A Great Way For New Yorkers To Reduce Stress

A new study says that the smell of one of New York's most popular foods can not only reduce stress but also put you in a better mood.

Food has, and always will, have this magical power over us to either make us so happy or so sad that it can affect your entire day. Knowing what you have planned for dinner can be something to look forward to after a long day.

What if I told you that there is one food that has been studied by science and it can improve how you feel on many different levels? That food would be pizza.

It doesn't even matter what kind it is. Thick or thin, extra cheese or heavy sauce. The smell alone, according to this new study can enhance our moods.

Researchers in England conducted this study to see if the smell of freshly baked pizza would help alleviate stress before watching soccer matches, and it did! In fact the study proved that just having freshly baked pizza around helped put people in a better mood. They conducted the following poll and these were the results:

42% said the smell brings feelings of comfort

28% said it boosts their mood

17% said it fills them with an excited sense of anticipation

Who are we to argue with science? Maybe all those office pizza parties aren't such a bad idea after all. Everyone could use a little boost, especially in this crazy economy.