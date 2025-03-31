Unlock the Stories of New York’s Abandoned Hudson River State Psychiatric Hospital!

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

One of the most iconic psychiatric hospitals in New York State was a mammoth structure sitting on nearly 300 acres in Poughkeepsie called the Hudson River State Hospital. Abandoned since 2003, much of the campus has been dismantled. Let's see what was left before demolition.

In the late 1800's and well into the 1900's there were several psychiatric hospitals around New York State. Over those years people would check-in to these facilities, willingly and sometimes unwillingly, for treatment for a variety of conditions. Depression, schizophrenia and even homosexuality could have an individual admitted and some never left.

The imposing structure known as Hudson River State Hospital is less imposing today as much of the complex has been demolished since it was abandoned in 2003. Prior to the demolition a group of urban explorers took their chances and entered the buildings to capture what they could see.

A portion of the former hospital location has already been turned into a shopping plaza with plans to renovate the main 'Kirkbride Building'. Prior to demolition there were several buildings which included an activity center with swimming pool, theatre and bowling alley.

The Hudson River State Hospital also had male and female wings as well as it's own morgue, power house and 2 churches. Ryon House, which opened in the 1930's and was home to violent and criminally insane patients. This building no longer stands.

