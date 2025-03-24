While we may all scream for ice cream we aren't thrilled to learn that several popular brands sold in New York are among the worst ranked in the entire country.

As we close in on spring and get ready for the official start of ice cream season you can't help but wonder if everyone has it as good as we do in the Capital Region. Not only do we have dozens of amazing season spots to grab a cone and enjoy the warm weather, but we've got Stewart's that's giving us delicious locally made ice cream all year round.

Chances are you live near a Stewart's but there's also a chance that you might not be able to get to it so you're forced into having to get your ice cream from another spot. That's likely when you're doing some grocery shopping.

In that frozen section where you're picking up a half gallon that's on sale you may want to consider which kind it is. According to 24/7 Wallstreet there are 8 different ice cream brands you should avoid and there's a decent chance you've had all of them here in New York State.

The biggest criteria for why these ice creams aren't the best has to do with how they're made. Artificial flavors, thickening agents, and too many ingredients have lead to flavors that just feel and taste "not real."

Worst Ice Cream

Blue Ribbon Classics Kroger Delux Baskin Robbins Halo Top Friendly's Breyers Edy's (Or Dreyer's) Blue Bunny

While taste is subjective, I have to agree that all of these brands are not ones I would choose if I was out shopping. The only one we can't get here in Upstate New York is Kroger, but I've seen all these other brands at one grocery store or another.

If I had to choose something other than Stewart's I am going for Turkey Hill or Tillamook these days. However if they were to ever allow Blue Bell to be distributed in New York that would be my ice cream of choice.