7 Animal Tracks Spotted In New York State, Can You Identify All of These?
Your property may be used as an animal highway and you don't even realize it. Occasionally, if you pay close attention, you will notice the signs that animals leave behind once they have spent time near your home.
In New York State winter is a good time of year to find evidence that our furry friends have paid a visit. Once and a while you will hear noises in the night but your best bet is to look for animal tracks they leave behind after snowfall.
According to the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) animals travel at 4 different paces, walk, trot, gallop, jump. This will help you identify if the animal was in a hurry or just chillin.
I live in the Capital Region of New York and have seen deer, fox, squirrel, coyote and rabbit in my yard. Depending where you live it is possible to see moose, bear and turkey to name a few more. One way to know for sure is to examine their tracks.
Take a look at the pictures below to see if you have spotted any of these animal tracks in your yard or while on a hike. Here are some characteristics to look for:
- Bobcat - round print with 4 toes and no claw marks
- Coyote and Fox - 4 toes but claws are showing
- Rabbit - Y-shaped print
- Deer - heart-shaped print with line down the middle
- Moose - Similar to deer yet tend to be much bigger
- Fisher - 5 toes with claws showing
