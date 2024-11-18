5 Times Mike Tyson Was Spotted Living It Up Around New York

Both a legendary and controversial figure in sports history, Mike Tyson will always be that native New Yorker at heart.

As most of you probably did I tuned in Friday night to see a Mike Tyson fight. He was to take on 27-year-old YouTuber Jake Paul. Did we see a fight? Kind of. Tyson ended up losing to Paul by decision, and if your Netflix feed didn't cut out you got to witness what I can only assume to be Mike Tyson's final fight.

The 58-year-old went the distance but was certainly not the same "baddest man on the planet" we all watched train right here in Upstate New York all those years ago.

Tyson will go down in history as one of the greatest boxers of all time despite all of his personal and professional controversies.

Through it all Tyson has remained true to his New York roots despite living in Nevada. When it comes to a New York sports Mount Rushmore, I think Tyson probably makes the roster. He celebrates New York sports regularly by attending things like the US Open, boxing matches at Madison Square Garden and even New York Yankee games.

Not just making a name in the ring, Tyson has been seen in wrestling, movies, and even on the Broadway stage. You try to tell me that his role in the "The Hangover" isn't one of the funniest things you've ever seen. If you don't think so, you're probably just in denial.

While he lost to Jake Paul, I don't think anyone has lost any sport of respect for Tyson and he'll be remembered for his legendary fights in the 80s and 90s and not this most recent one.