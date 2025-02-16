5 Sandwiches New York Does Better Than Anyone Else

Sure, you can get a sandwich pretty much anywhere but no one can make them quite like we do in New York.

The battle over who can make the best pizza is so last year. Now I'd like to get everyone all up in arms over sandwiches because New York should be crowned the sandwich kingdom of the United States. Yes, I am very much prepared to die on that hill.

When it comes to an amazing sandwich you can go pretty much to any deli or corner store in the state of New York and come out with something absolutely life changing.

In the Capital Region we've got a number places that will blow you away with their sandwiches. The iconic Deli & Brew in Troy, or Gershon's in Schenectady to Ragonese in Albany, take your pick. You will not leave disappointed from a single one of these establishments. In fact, you'll be back the next day thanks to their addictive qualities.

I recently came upon a list of the World's Best sandwiches, and on that list there is some great representation from the United States.

If you take a look at this list there are some rockstar sandwiches on it. When you look at the ones from the USA you can see a strong representation from New York State. No, I'm not just talking about the city either. The entire state has one of the best sandwich games in the land.

Best New York Sandwiches

Let's go through my ranking of the five sandwiches that I do not think anyone can do better than New York.

Pastrami

Hands down the signature sandwich that could make or break you is pastrami. If you can't do me a simple one like this, get outta here.

Italian Sub

Another must have for any deli to get that iconic status to me is their Italian sub. There are many great locations to get them in the Capital Region. My go-to is Ragonese, but JC's Central Deli and Bella Napoli also make a great one.

Bagel and Lox

Some nice cream cheese and that fresh smoked salmon on an everything bagel go together better than Hall and Oates.

Bacon Egg and Cheese

Tale as old as time. Bacon egg and cheese is a simple and perfect breakfast sandwich that people outside of New York simply cannot do. I tried. Massachusetts cannot get it right. New Jersey can keep their Taylor ham or whatever they want to call it.

Side note: Showing a lot of love for Uncommon Grounds, who are fantastic, but that's mostly because other places in the Capital Region need to up their digital game when it comes to great photos. Moving on.

Beef on Weck

I think that this might be the most New York sandwich ever. It has its roots from Western New York, but Buffalo fans and lovers of great food can find this delicacy right here in the Capital Region and other parts of the state as well. But, to be fair, no one is doing this sandwich better than Buffalo.