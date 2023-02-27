25 New York State Fair Performances, How Many Have You Seen?

A few of the musical acts have been announced for the 2023 Great New York State Fair with many more to follow. While we wait for the remaining dates to be filled I thought it would be nice to take a look back at some of the artists that have performed at the fair in years past. Britney Spears, for example, played the fair in 1999.

The 2023 season will open on Wednesday August 23rd and wrap up on Monday September 1st, Labor Day. Admission to the 2023 New York State Fair is $6 for adults but if you are under 12 or over 65 your ticket is free. Here are the shows announced to date:

Did you know that Nelly holds the record for biggest attendance at a New York State Fair concert? Nelly performed in front of 43,000 people in 2022 to top the list. The Steve Miller Band came close with 36,900 in 2015 and Sonny and Cher drew 30,000 all the way back in 1972.

Let's take a look back at some of the other artists that played the New York State Fair in the past.

