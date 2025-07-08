Foul stenches had been making neighbors curious for a while in one New York neighborhood where the owner of the home was found dead inside on June 26, 2025. Inside the home, not only was their body discovered, but that they had been housing a hundred dogs.

News 12 reports that local police got a call on early Thursday morning from concerned neighbors and when they arrived on the scene is when they discovered a 73-year-old deceased female dead inside.

At first investigators thought there were only 80 dogs but the final number was closer to 100 and none of the dogs seemed to be in good health. A quote from the scene of the incident was "These animals haven’t seen the light of day for decades."

Unfortunately some of the dogs that were rescued from this Brooklyn, New York home didn't make it. The ones who did need medical care and places to stay, They say that local shelters were running out of space for them. Locals even complained about the overwhelming smell of ammonia that had been around for weeks.

One neighbor that was interviewed said that every single time they walked past the home you could hear barking and smell urine but no one could imagine that it was as bad as it turned out that it was.

The owner, who was found dead inside the home, has not yet been identified. Police say that they are currently investigating the cause of death.