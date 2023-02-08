Your Party Will Be a Disaster Without This, New York’s Favorite Super Bowl Snack

Super Bowl Sunday is right around the corner, and football fans across the country are scrambling to finalize their Super Bowl party snack lineup.

Every group of friends has their individual favorite foods, and every region of the country has selections specific to that area. That being said, there are a few must-haves at every football get-together: pizza, wings, nachos, and enough cold beverages to fill every refrigerator in sight.

In every state, one Super Bowl snack reigns supreme above the rest, and New York sports fans need to guarantee this food will be on-hand this Sunday, to ensure that you don't fumble your hosting responsibilities ahead of the big game.

New Yorkers Prefer This Food for Their Super Bowl Parties in 2023

A story from Study Finds broke down a study done by the website Bid-on-Equipment, in which 1,000 people were surveyed in order to find the favorite Super Bowl snack from every state in the country.

The survey results concluded that the preferred Super Bowl snack of New Yorkers in 2023, to no one's surprise, is Buffalo wings.

The study was done by surveying 1,053 people about their Super Bowl plans. Within the group that was surveyed, 50% were male, 49% female, and 1% non-binary/non-conforming.

A few other interesting notes from the survey, outside of the favorite foods from every state:

74 percent plan to make food at home, while 26 percent plan to order out

70 percent of Americans skip the entrée and stick to appetizers

41 percent say they tend to overeat (I proudly raised my hand for this one)

The top five snack selections overall were: Meatballs Guacamole Chips and salsa Tater tots Chili



The Super Bowl was viewed by 99.18M viewers last year, with a rating of 36.9. The record for TV viewership of The Big Game is 114.44 million viewers, which happened in 2015 for the New England-Seattle match-up. All of this data is from Sports Media Watch.

For the states surrounding New York on the map, these Super Bowl grub selections were dubbed the greatest:

Massachusetts: Nachos

Connecticut: Nachos

Vermont: Meatballs

New Jersey: Nachos

Pennsylvania: Buffalo wings

New Hampshire: Meatballs

As we get closer to the biggest day of the year in sports, we hope your food is hot, your beer is cold, and your party is the talk of the Capital Region at the end of the night!

