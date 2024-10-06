Upstate New York Pizzeria Named Among World’s Top 50 By Italian Website

A Western New York-based pizzeria has received a very unique honor.

The place in-question is Jay's Artisan Pizza, which is a neighborhood pizzeria in Buffalo, New York, serving up classic Neapolitan and Detroit-style dishes with a modern flair.

Jay's is already regarded by many as one of the best pizzerias in America, and now, it's being mentioned among the best in the entire world.

A resource out of Italy, 50 Top Pizza, has ranked Jay's Artisan Pizza as the 28th-best pizzeria in the world. Jay's is also ranked as the sixth-best pizzeria in the United States, according to the same resource.

50 Top Pizza has ranked New York City's Una Pizza Napoletana as the top pizzeria in the world. Other United States-based pizza shops within the top 50 in the world include:

Una Pizza Napoletana (NYC, 1st)

Tony's Pizza Napoletana (San Francisco, 6th)

Pizzeria Beddia (Philadelphia, 13th)

Ken's Artisan Pizza (Portland, 27th)

Jay's Artisan Pizza (Kenmore, 28th)

Don Antonio (NYC, 30th)

Pizzeria Sei (Los Angeles, 33rd)

La Leggenda (Miami, 48th)

50 Top Pizza says the following about Jay's:

Recently renovated in a simple and elegant way, it has become a much more comfortable and cozy place. The pizza flavors are not many, as the ingredients are fresh and of excellent quality. - 50 Top Pizza (translated from Italian)

50 Top Pizza has lists ranking the best pizzerias in Asia, Latin America, Europe and the United States. Their website also has archives of every ranking they've published since 2018.

