What Will Justin Verlander’s Career Look Like With The NY Mets?

I was very surprised when I found out that Justin Verlander went to the New York Mets on early Monday afternoon. The Mets signed the former Houston Astro for two years worth around $86 million averaging about $43 million per year. This will reunite Verlander with his old teammate Max Scherzer when the two were at the top of the Detroit Tigers starting rotation in the beginning of their careers. Now Verlander will be 40 next season and Steve Cohen and the Mets recognized the age and other risks associated with him. I still think it is a great move overall. I further this discussion in my quick take as seen in the Times Union:

The New York Mets wasted no time in replacing Jacob deGrom, in fact the addition of Justin Verlander might even be an upgrade alongside Max Scherzer in the starting rotation. Verlander who will turn 40 in February won 18 games last season with Houston, and the Mets are banking $86 Million over two seasons that he stays healthy. The Mets need more help in the rotation, but with Verlander, the Mets will continue to roll out the best 1-2 combination in baseball.

Houston Astros v New York Yankees Justin Verlander pitching at Yankee Stadium on Friday / Getty Images loading...

MJ and I were joined by Michael Baron who covers the New York Mets on a daily basis earlier this morning right here on Big Board Sports. Below is our full interview with him.

The Mets will be good again in 2023, I can promise you that. What I can't promise you is if Verlander and Scherzer will be healthy for the full season. I really think Justin Verlander will have a major positive impact on the Mets starting rotation and also in the locker room as well.

