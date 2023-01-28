Poll: What Do New Yorkers Think About The Gov’s Job Performance?

In November, Kathy Hochul became the first woman elected governor in New York State history. Hochul has weathered the storm, after taking office in the middle of Andrew Cumomo's tumultuous last term. The 57th governor of the Empire State delivered her State of the State address last week. So, what do Hochul's constituents think of the governor's job performance? A new Siena Poll has the answer.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Polls show that the governor's policies of linking minimum wage to the rate of inflation, promoting the building of hundreds of thousands of affordable housing units and finally addressing "cashless bail" laws are seen as widely popular issue amongst New Yorkers.

Get our free mobile app

The latest Siena poll released on Monday showed that the governor had her highest job approval rating. Hochul received positive responses from 56% of Democrats and independents. No surprise in these days of party politics, only 36% of Republicans approved of the governor's performance.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

“Kicking off the 2023 legislative session with her first State of the State address, chock full of proposals that have strong voter support, Hochul sees her job approval rating hit its highest level, jumping from a positive five points last month to a 20-point positive approval rating today,” said Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg in the press release.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Several of the governor's policies received bi-partisan support. “When it comes to not raising state income taxes this year, voters overwhelmingly agree with Hochul, with no difference among Democrats, Republicans and independents. And strong majorities of voters of every partisan persuasion support three of her other proposals: guaranteeing state employees up to 12 weeks of paid family leave, basing the minimum wage on the inflation rate, and giving judges more discretion to set bail for offenders accused of serious crimes,” Greenberg added in the release. So far, it appears that New Yorkers feel Governor Kathy Hochul may be steering away from the troubled waters of her predecessors.

Every Country Artist Performing In Upstate NY In 2023 We are set for a big year of Country shows in 2023, and here is a complete list of artists already scheduled to perform in the year ahead in the Capital Region and all over Upstate New York. Don't miss your favorite Country stars - keep checking back here as we will be adding lots of shows in the weeks and months ahead.

2023-2024 Capital Region Concert Calendar Updated regularly so keep checking back!