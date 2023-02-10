Trio of Upstate NY Athletes Set to Dominate ‘American Ninja Warrior’ This Year!

Three world-class athletes from Upstate New York are headed out to Los Angeles, California to compete for the honor of being crowned the American Ninja Warrior. The physical competition game show is set to tape their upcoming season in the spring, and three Capital Region residents will be competing against some of the most well-conditioned athletes in the world.

Meet Geoff, Jenson and Andre’, all products of the Saratoga Ninja Lab, and all ANW hopefuls in 2023.

Geoff, Jenson and Andre’ of Saratoga Ninja Lab to Appear on ANW's New Season

A story from ABC News 10 in Albany introduced us to Geoff, Jenson and Andre’, all of whom belong to the Saratoga Ninja Lab, and who have been selected to compete on the newest season of American Ninja Warrior.

The show will be filming its 15th season between mid-March and early April in Los Angeles at Universal Studios. Every competitor is not guaranteed to be featured on the show, so, we will have to wait until the early summer for a possible glimpse at these Capital Region athletes.

The gym in which these warriors train posted this message on their Instagram page:

Andre' told News 10 that he has been training for Ninja Warrior since 2016, and wanted to apply before his 50th birthday. He did just that, and was accepted to compete on the show's 15th season.

Jenson, who is referred to as Coach Jenson in the report, identifies as a trans man, and has been selected for seasons 10, 14, and now 15.

Meanwhile, Geoff stated that he's applied every year since Season 8 and was selected for Season 9 in Cleveland. Geoff did not finish among the Top 30 competitors in the Cleveland regional competition, and has been unable to make a return to the show, until this year.

If you haven't seen the show before, here is a look at the kind of physical challenge the trio is in for in Los Angeles:

All three competitors train at Saratoga Ninja Lab, an establishment that allows an athlete to swing, climb, leap and soar your way into fitness while learning great leadership skills and building self-confidence that will last a lifetime. They offer structured classes as well as open gym time, all of which can be found on their website.

Our best wishes go to Geoff, Jenson and Andre’ as they look to bring home a title to the Capital Region!

