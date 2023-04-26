These Six U.S. Presidents Were Laid to Rest in NY, Three in Upstate New York

Since the establishment of the office in 1789, 45 people have served as the President of the United States. While six of those politicians are still with us, 39 of them have unfortunately passed away over the years. Throughout history, only one state in the country has more former U.S. Presidents who have been laid to rest within its borders than New York.

In total, six have been buried in the Empire State.

These Six Presidents were Laid to Rest in New York (Three in Upstate)

Of the 39 former U.S. Presidents who have passed away, six of them were laid to rest in New York. Only the State of Virginia has more, with seven, including the first President of the United States, George Washington.

Of the six Presidents who were laid to rest in New York, four of them were born in the Empire State, while two others were not. Four of the Presidents passed away sometime in the 19th century, while the other two passed during the 20th century.

Naturally, this story also has to include a paragraph about the location of Upstate New York. Depending on where you draw the line for this controversial geographical location, you can make the argument that three of the six U.S. Presidents who were laid to rest in New York are in Upstate New York.

Scroll below to see the list of the six former United States Presidents who were buried in New York, and in which city/town each were laid to rest.

